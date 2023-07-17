News Wrap: U.S., China discuss curbing coal usage and methane emissions

In our news wrap Monday, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry met with his Chinese counterpart pushing for a curb on coal usage and methane emissions, Russia is warning Ukraine will answer for an attack that closed the bridge linking Russia to annexed Crimea and a state court judge in Iowa temporarily blocked a law that banned most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

