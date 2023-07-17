News Wrap: U.S., China discuss curbing coal usage and methane emissions

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Monday, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry met with his Chinese counterpart pushing for a curb on coal usage and methane emissions, Russia is warning Ukraine will answer for an attack that closed the bridge linking Russia to annexed Crimea and a state court judge in Iowa temporarily blocked a law that banned most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.
