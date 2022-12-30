News Wrap: Police charge man in killing of four University of Idaho students

Stephanie Sy:

Officials say 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger is a graduate student at Washington State University, located less than seven miles away from the University of Idaho campus.

Police did not share a motive. The college town of Moscow is still reeling from the killings of four students on November 13, 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, 21-year-old Madison Mogen, 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, and 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves. They were found stabbed to death in an off-campus rental home.

Autopsies showed all four were asleep when the attack occurred. The community gathered last month to remember the victims.

Steve Goncalves, Father of Victim: When I look at all you guys, there's only one way for this to get a little better, to heal a little bit. There's pain everywhere. It's, you're just going to have to love each other.