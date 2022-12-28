News Wrap: Zelenskyy tells Ukrainians their resistance to Russia inspires the world

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Judy Woodruff:
In the day's other news: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared that his country's refusal to give in to Russia has inspired the West and the world.
He spoke in his annual end-of-year address to the Ukrainian Parliament. Lawmakers repeatedly stood and applauded as Zelenskyy urged them to stay united.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian President (through translator):
Ukraine became one of the global leaders. Our national colors are an international symbol of courage and invincibility.
In any country, when they see blue and yellow, they know that it's about freedom, about the people who did not surrender, who united the world and who will win.
Meanwhile, Russia insisted again that any peace plan in Ukraine recognize Moscow's illegal annexation of four regions. The Kremlin said that Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia are now parts of Russia, even though most of the world disagrees.
North Korea says that its leader, Kim Jong-un, means to keep building up his military in the new year. State media report that Kim addressed high-ranking officials of the ruling Workers' Party on Tuesday. His plans reportedly include adding multi-warhead missiles and a spy satellite.
In Israel, the incoming far right government has announced that expanding Jewish settlements on the occupied West Bank will be a top priority. Guidelines released today call for legalizing unauthorized outposts and even annexing the West Bank. The new government takes office tomorrow.
There is word that retired Pope Benedict's health has taken a turn for the worse. He's 95 years old and has been increasingly frail. The Vatican said this morning that his condition has worsened.
During a weekly general audience, Pope Francis urged the Roman Catholic faithful to remember his predecessor.
Pope Francis, Leader of Catholic Church (through translator): I'd like to ask all of you for a special prayer for Emeritus Pope Benedict, who, in silence, is sustaining the church. Let us remember him. He is very sick. Let us ask the lord to comfort him and sustain him in this testimony of love to the church to the very end.
Benedict retired in 2013, the first pontiff to resign in 600 years.
The United States will join other countries in imposing new COVID testing for all passengers — or, rather, travelers from China as of January 5. Today's CDC announcement applies to anyone at least 2 years old. It comes as China has dropped its restrictive COVID policies and as infections there have exploded.
Prosecutors in New York state launched an investigation today into Republican congressman-elect George Santos for lying about his heritage, his education, and work record. The Republican district attorney on Long Island said that, if investigators find that a crime has been committed, she will prosecute. The New York state attorney general is also looking into the matter.
Another leader of the plot to kidnap Michigan's Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been sentenced. Barry Croft Jr. got more than 19 years in federal prison at a hearing today in Grand Rapids. The other plot leader, Adam Fox, was sentenced yesterday to 16 years.
And on Wall Street, falling oil prices and tech shares helped to push major stock indexes down by 1 percent or more. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 365 points to close at 32875. The Nasdaq gave up 140 points. The S&P 500 slipped 46.
