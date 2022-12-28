News Wrap: Zelenskyy tells Ukrainians their resistance to Russia inspires the world

Judy Woodruff:

Meanwhile, Russia insisted again that any peace plan in Ukraine recognize Moscow's illegal annexation of four regions. The Kremlin said that Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia are now parts of Russia, even though most of the world disagrees.

North Korea says that its leader, Kim Jong-un, means to keep building up his military in the new year. State media report that Kim addressed high-ranking officials of the ruling Workers' Party on Tuesday. His plans reportedly include adding multi-warhead missiles and a spy satellite.

In Israel, the incoming far right government has announced that expanding Jewish settlements on the occupied West Bank will be a top priority. Guidelines released today call for legalizing unauthorized outposts and even annexing the West Bank. The new government takes office tomorrow.

There is word that retired Pope Benedict's health has taken a turn for the worse. He's 95 years old and has been increasingly frail. The Vatican said this morning that his condition has worsened.

During a weekly general audience, Pope Francis urged the Roman Catholic faithful to remember his predecessor.

Pope Francis, Leader of Catholic Church (through translator): I'd like to ask all of you for a special prayer for Emeritus Pope Benedict, who, in silence, is sustaining the church. Let us remember him. He is very sick. Let us ask the lord to comfort him and sustain him in this testimony of love to the church to the very end.