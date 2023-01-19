News Wrap: Biden tours flooding and storm damage in California

Amna Nawaz:

In the day's other headlines: President Biden got an up-close look at the ravages of storms that have swept California.

The president and California Governor Gavin Newsom toured the seaside town of Capitola, one of the areas south of San Francisco that was hardest hit by so-called atmospheric rivers. The Federal Emergency Management Agency now estimates the storms caused at least several hundred million dollars in damage.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued an urgent appeal to Western nations today for tanks and air defense systems. He addressed a meeting at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland via video link and said Ukraine needs tanks to take the fight to the Russians.