News Wrap: Flood and mudslide threats force more evacuations in California

Amna Nawaz:

Much of California is finally getting a change to dry out tonight after weeks of heavy rain and snow.

But communities all over the state are still facing flooding and mudslide dangers. In the south, coastal flooding has inundated streets in Sunset Beach. In the north, the Lexington Reservoir near Los Gatos is spilling over for the first time in nearly four years. Meanwhile, avalanche warnings are up in parts of the Sierra Nevada, after nearly 50 inches of new snow fell since Friday.

The White House today rejected criticism that it's been slow to answer questions about classified documents being found at President Biden's home and former office. A spokesman for the White House Counsel's Office cited the risk of interfering with a special counsel's investigation.

Separately, the president's press secretary declined to say if any additional documents have turned up.