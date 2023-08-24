News Wrap: Putin says Prigozhin was a talented person who ‘made serious mistakes in life

Russian President Putin offered his first public acknowledgment of Yevgeny Prigozhin's presumed death as investigators comb through the wreckage of his jet that crashed outside Moscow, a Russian court ruled American journalist Evan Gershkovich must remain in jail until at least November 30 and Tropical Storm Franklin killed two after unleashing floods and landslides in the Dominican Republic.

