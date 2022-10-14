News Wrap: Teenager accused in N.C. mass shooting, DOJ seeks end to special master review

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
In our news wrap Friday, police say a 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after shooting and killing five people in Raleigh, North Carolina, the U.S. Justice Department asked a federal appeals court to end an outside review of documents seized from former President Trump, and actor Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid the "Harry Potter" movies, died in his native Scotland.
