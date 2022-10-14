News Wrap: Teenager accused in N.C. mass shooting, DOJ seeks end to special master review

By —

PBS NewsHour

Audio

In our news wrap Friday, police say a 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after shooting and killing five people in Raleigh, North Carolina, the U.S. Justice Department asked a federal appeals court to end an outside review of documents seized from former President Trump, and actor Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid the "Harry Potter" movies, died in his native Scotland.

Listen to this Segment

By —

PBS NewsHour

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: