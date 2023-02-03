News Wrap: Winter storm may bring coldest weather in decades to Northeast

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Friday, some of the coldest weather in decades descended on the Northeast and New England, the U.S. announced another big military package for Ukraine including longer-range rockets, Pope Francis arrived in South Sudan urging the country's leaders to make peace after years of war and the USDA is calling for school cafeterias to cut back on added sugar and sodium.
Geoff Bennett:
In the day's other headlines: Some of the coldest weather in decades descended on the Northeast and New England. Those venturing outside faced windchills that could reach 50 below this weekend.
Many communities opened warming centers and closed schools today. Elsewhere, the weather began to warm in Texas after an ice storm this week, but power was still out to more than 100,000 customers around Austin. Utilities said they could not estimate how long repairs will take.
The U.S. has announced another big military package for Ukraine worth more than $2 billion and including longer-range rockets that can fly nearly twice as far as the rockets provided so far. Meantime, in Kyiv today, European Union leaders pledged their continued support. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the war has reached a pivotal point.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian President (through translator):
We are preparing. I believe, we believe, intelligence and military, that Russia will increase pressure in the country's east. Russia wants revenge in the area where they did not succeed. Our task is to prevent this from happening. And I believe we have a chance.
Zelenskyy vowed his forces will resist Russia's ongoing assault on Bakhmut in Eastern Ukraine for as long as possible.
Pope Francis arrived in South Sudan today, urging the country's leaders to make peace after years of war. He was welcomed by the president and thousands of well-wishers. Later, he warned that history will judge those who worked to end the fighting and those who did not. The pope was joined by Anglican and Scottish Presbyterian leaders, along with Catholics. Their followers make up most of South Sudan's population.
Back in this country, the U.S. Agriculture Department is calling for school cafeterias to cut back on added sugar and sodium. The agency today proposed new standards, including the first ever limits on sugar in yogurt, cereal and other foods. Those rules would take effect by the fall of 2027. Cuts in sodium levels would take effect two years later.
Police in Dallas have arrested a man in a series of strange events at the city zoo. He's charged with animal cruelty and the taking of two emperor tamarin monkeys this week. The monkeys disappeared Monday from their enclosure. Police found them the next day at a vacant house. Zoo official said today the tamarins are recovering.
Harrison Edell, Dallas Zoo:
We're treating their return to the zoo as if they were coming from an unknown source. So they're in a medical quarantine right now to make sure that they settle back in, that they regained some weight, and that the stress of their theft and removal from known habitat doesn't have longer-lasting effects on them.
The same suspect is also charged with burglary for allegedly letting a small leopard escape and trying to cut open another monkey enclosure. The leopard was found later still inside the zoo. A fourth incident, the death of a vulture, remains under investigation. There's no word on a motive.
And, on Wall Street, the January jobs data revived fears that the Federal Reserve will push bigger interest rate hikes to slow the economy and dampen inflation. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 128 points to close at 33926. The Nasdaq fell nearly 194 points, or 1.5 percent, and the S&P 500 was down 1 percent.
