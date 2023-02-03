News Wrap: Winter storm may bring coldest weather in decades to Northeast

Geoff Bennett:

In the day's other headlines: Some of the coldest weather in decades descended on the Northeast and New England. Those venturing outside faced windchills that could reach 50 below this weekend.

Many communities opened warming centers and closed schools today. Elsewhere, the weather began to warm in Texas after an ice storm this week, but power was still out to more than 100,000 customers around Austin. Utilities said they could not estimate how long repairs will take.

The U.S. has announced another big military package for Ukraine worth more than $2 billion and including longer-range rockets that can fly nearly twice as far as the rockets provided so far. Meantime, in Kyiv today, European Union leaders pledged their continued support. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the war has reached a pivotal point.