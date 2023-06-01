News Wrap: Senate votes to block Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Thursday, the Senate voted to rescind President Biden's plan to cancel federal student loan debts for 43 million people, President Biden urged the nation's newest military officers to maintain American leadership in a world that's getting more unstable and Russia kept up its bombardment of Kyiv, inflicting the most casualties yet.
