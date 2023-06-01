The video for this story is not available, but you can still read the transcript below.
Rally in support of student loan debt relief in front of the Supreme Court in Washington

News Wrap: Senate votes to block Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan

Audio

In our news wrap Thursday, the Senate voted to rescind President Biden's plan to cancel federal student loan debts for 43 million people, President Biden urged the nation's newest military officers to maintain American leadership in a world that's getting more unstable and Russia kept up its bombardment of Kyiv, inflicting the most casualties yet.

