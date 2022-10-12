News Wrap: Parkland jury deliberates Cruz sentence, new protests sweep Iran

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
In our news wrap Wednesday, a jury in Florida starts deliberating on whether Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz will be sentenced to death, seven more people were killed in Ukraine as Russia fired missiles and artillery rounds into major cities and new protests swept Iran despite heavy police presence and an internet outage that hindered communications.
