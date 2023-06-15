News Wrap: Supreme Court ruling upholds Indian Child Welfare Act

Geoff Bennett:

Welcome to the "NewsHour."

The U.S. Supreme Court has upheld a decades-old law on adoptions of Native American children. The 1978 law gives preference to Native American families. Most tribal groups supported it, but some Republican-led states and white families argued it's illegally based on race. A seven-justice majority rejected the challenges.

Parts of the Deep South faced severe weather again today after a first round on Wednesday. Amateur video showed hail pelting parts of Arkansas, while high winds toppled trees elsewhere. Several tornadoes touched down in Alabama, damaging buildings. The storms are being followed by a heat wave that could send temperatures to 100 degrees from Texas to Florida.

A tropical cyclone blasted ashore today in Western India and Southern Pakistan. The storm made landfall in India's Kush district, with winds gusting to nearly 90 miles an hour. It brought heavy downpours and forced more than 170,000 people to flee coastal areas. Tides could rise 18 feet in some places.

In Southern Greece, rescuers searched the Mediterranean for a second day after a migrant boat disaster. Officials have confirmed nearly 80 people drowned, but hundreds more are missing. The Greek Coast Guard released images of the battered fishing boat before it sank early Wednesday. Up to 750 people were crammed on board.

Today, opposition leader Alexis Tsipras visited survivors. He blamed Europe's migration rules for the disaster.