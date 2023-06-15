News Wrap: Supreme Court ruling upholds Indian Child Welfare Act

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Thursday, the Supreme Court upheld a law on adoptions of Native American children, a tropical cyclone blasted ashore in western India and southern Pakistan, rescuers searched the Mediterranean for a second day after a migrant boat disaster and a scathing report from the British Parliament finds former Prime Minister Boris Johnson lied about staff parties during the COVID lockdown.
Geoff Bennett:
Welcome to the "NewsHour."
The U.S. Supreme Court has upheld a decades-old law on adoptions of Native American children. The 1978 law gives preference to Native American families. Most tribal groups supported it, but some Republican-led states and white families argued it's illegally based on race. A seven-justice majority rejected the challenges.
Parts of the Deep South faced severe weather again today after a first round on Wednesday. Amateur video showed hail pelting parts of Arkansas, while high winds toppled trees elsewhere. Several tornadoes touched down in Alabama, damaging buildings. The storms are being followed by a heat wave that could send temperatures to 100 degrees from Texas to Florida.
A tropical cyclone blasted ashore today in Western India and Southern Pakistan. The storm made landfall in India's Kush district, with winds gusting to nearly 90 miles an hour. It brought heavy downpours and forced more than 170,000 people to flee coastal areas. Tides could rise 18 feet in some places.
In Southern Greece, rescuers searched the Mediterranean for a second day after a migrant boat disaster. Officials have confirmed nearly 80 people drowned, but hundreds more are missing. The Greek Coast Guard released images of the battered fishing boat before it sank early Wednesday. Up to 750 people were crammed on board.
Today, opposition leader Alexis Tsipras visited survivors. He blamed Europe's migration rules for the disaster.
Alexis Tsipras, Greek Prime Minister (through translator):
There are huge political responsibilities with the migration policy that Europe has been following for years, a migration policy that turns the Mediterranean, our seas, into watery graves. I think it's time to speak the truth, because this policy has to change.
Greek authorities also arrested nine of the survivors today, on suspicion that they helped organize the voyage.
The U.S., South Korea and Japan have again condemned North Korea for firing two short-range ballistic missiles today. They landed in the Sea of Japan. The launches came after U.S. and South Korean forces completed their latest joint military attacks. But the North said the drills provoked its actions.
A scathing report from the British Parliament finds former Prime Minister Boris Johnson lied about staff parties during the COVID lockdown. A committee of lawmakers says that — quote — "He misled the House on an issue of the greatest importance, and did so repeatedly." Johnson resigned from Parliament last week.
The CDC reports a jump in suicides and homicides among the nation's youth during the pandemic. The suicide rate for adults in their early 20s reached its highest point in more than 50 years. The homicide rate for older teenagers was the worst it's been in nearly 25 years. Factors could include depression, lack of mental health services, and a growing number of guns.
President Biden has renewed his push to eliminate hidden junk fees. He hosted executives from Live Nation, Airbnb, and others today. The company is committed to showing actual purchases — purchase prices up front.
Joe Biden, President of the United States: I'm asking their competitors to follow suit and adopt an all-in up-front pricing as well. This is — this is a win for consumers, in my view, and proof that our crackdown on junk fees has real momentum. But there's more to do.
The president has also called on Congress to pass legislation to end surprise fees.
Retailers and the White House welcomed news today that dockworkers and West Coast port operators have agreed on a tentative contract. Several work disruptions had snarled operations at 29 ports during more than a year of negotiations. The new contract promises higher wages for 22,000 workers who handle 40 percent of U.S. imports.
And on Wall Street, stocks moved higher on a broad-based rally. Major indexes were up more than 1 percent. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 428 points to close at 34408 the Nasdaq rose 156 points. The S&P 500 added 53.
Still to come on the "NewsHour": we speak to the U.N.'s top humanitarian official about the toll of conflicts around the world; an investigation reveals the rampant environmental and human rights abuses at sea; and we look at the life of actor-turned-politician Glenda Jackson.
