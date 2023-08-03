News Wrap: Tree of Life synagogue gunman sentenced to death

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Thursday, a federal judge formally imposed the death penalty on the gunman who killed 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, the U.S. military is said to be mulling a major new move to stop Iran from seizing commercial ships in the Persian Gulf and researchers in California report waves are getting bigger as the world warms.
