News Wrap: Tree of Life synagogue gunman sentenced to death

In our news wrap Thursday, a federal judge formally imposed the death penalty on the gunman who killed 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, the U.S. military is said to be mulling a major new move to stop Iran from seizing commercial ships in the Persian Gulf and researchers in California report waves are getting bigger as the world warms.

