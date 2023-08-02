News Wrap: Jurors recommended death penalty for Pittsburgh synagogue gunman

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Wednesday, jurors recommended the death penalty for the gunman who killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue, Beijing and the surrounding region are awash in severe flooding after the heaviest rain in 140 years, the American embassy in Niger will remain open despite the military coup there and Russian drones damaged a vital port in Ukraine adding another blow to grain shipments.
