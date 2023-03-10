News Wrap: Trump faces possible indictment for alleged hush money payments

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Friday, former President Trump faces a possible indictment as he decides whether to testify before a grand jury in New York over his alleged role in hush money payments, China's President Xi Jinping was awarded a third term, police in Germany searched for a motive in a deadly shooting in Hamburg, and reports of sexual assaults shot up last year at U.S. military academies.
