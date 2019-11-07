News Wrap: Trump Foundation ordered to settle lawsuit for $2 million

Judy Woodruff:

Also today, the president denied asking U.S. Attorney General William Barr to defend his July phone call with Ukraine's leader or that Barr refused to do so.

We will get details after the news summary.

A state judge in New York has ordered President Trump to pay $2 million over claims that he misused his charitable foundation. The state charged that the Trump Foundation funneled money to his 2016 campaign. The foundation denied wrongdoing, but it has closed its doors and will disburse remaining funds to other nonprofits.

There is news tonight that former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is close to entering the Democratic presidential race. The "NewsHour" confirmed that he is seriously exploring and is expected to enter the Alabama primary next march. The 77-year-old billionaire had said that he wouldn't run, but his political adviser now says that Bloomberg believes the 16 Democrats whether running are not well-positioned to beat President Trump.

In Iraq, security forces killed at least six more protesters today and wounded 35 in Baghdad. They were shot as they tore down part of a barrier built to keep them from government offices in the so-called Green Zone. But the demonstrators remained defiant.