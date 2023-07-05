News Wrap: Ukraine claims Russia plans to sabotage Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
In our news wrap Wednesday, fears about the fate of a Ukrainian nuclear plant under Russian control escalated with each side claiming the other plans to sabotage the site, four countries went to the International Court of Justice over Iran's downing of a Ukrainian airliner in 2020 and U.S. Navy officials say Iranian vessels tried to seize two oil tankers just outside the Persian Gulf.
