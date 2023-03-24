News Wrap: U.S. responds to deadly drone attack with airstrikes in Syria

In our news wrap Friday, U.S. airstrikes hit targets in eastern Syria overnight, French President Macron insisted on raising the retirement age despite ongoing protests, Israel’s attorney general warned that Netanyahu is breaking a conflict-of-interest law, Rwanda commuted the sentence of human rights activist Paul Rusesabagina, and public schools in Los Angeles reopened after a three-day strike.

