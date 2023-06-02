News Wrap: White House says U.S. will not build more nuclear weapons to counter Russia

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Friday, the Biden administration says the U.S. will not build more nuclear weapons to counter Russia and will adhere to limits under the 2010 New START Treaty, former Vice President Mike Pence will not face criminal charges over classified material found at his home in Indiana and the U.S. Army's Fort Bragg shed its Confederate name Friday and is now Fort Liberty.
