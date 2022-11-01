Oil companies post massive profits as consumers feel squeeze from high gas prices

High gas prices are on the minds of Americans a week before the election. At the same time, oil and gas companies are reporting record-breaking profits. President Biden lashed out and called for a new windfall tax if companies don't use some of that money to lower energy costs for American consumers. New York Times energy correspondent Cliff Krauss joined William Brangham to discuss.

