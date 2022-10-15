What’s behind an increase in closures of pediatric units

Audio

This week, the New York Times reported a nationwide wave of hospitals shutting down their pediatric units. Though the pandemic, loss of staff and more profitable adult patients are a few key factors, the problem has been decades in the making. Dr. Scott Krugman, vice chair of the Department of Pediatrics at Herman and Walter Samuelson Children's Hospital, joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: