On the shores of Normandy, world leaders honor the living and the lost

Judy Woodruff:

Seventy-five years ago today, through dawn on the Normandy coast of Northern France, landed tens of thousands of American, British, Canadian, and other Allied troops. And through waves of machine gunfire, chaos, and terror, the liberation of Europe from the clutches of Adolf Hitler began.

It was a sparkling morning on this D-Day, as President Trump and other leaders convened today on the solemn ground of the American Cemetery above the bloodiest landing site, Omaha Beach. They were joined by some survivors of one of history's most important days, The Longest Day.

Our special correspondent, Malcolm Brabant, has been in Normandy all week for us, and he returns now.