Oregon statehouse braces for repeat right-wing violence

Sergio Olmos:

Since the election of Donald Trump these groups have gotten more kinetic. So they're out in the streets and a lot of their rallies have ended in violence, either brawls or isolated events outside of a hotel or something with paintballs, things like that. If you go to last year, August 22nd, there was a huge rally with right-wing groups standing outside of the Multnomah County Justice Center — it's like a jail for processing inmates — and they fought with left-wing activists for hours out there.

And some in the crowd, and you can see this on videos I recorded and others, would go on to storm the Oregon statehouse. You saw right-wing protesters draped in American flags and Donald Trump flags bear macing Oregon state troopers. And many of the people who went inside that statehouse faced no consequences. And, you know, you draw a direct line from then to two weeks later when you can see on video some of those same people standing outside Nancy Pelosi's office.