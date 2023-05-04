Poor test scores reveal shortcomings in students’ understanding of history and civics

Eighth-grade U.S. history and civics test scores dropped last year to their lowest levels ever recorded by the Department of Education. These are just the latest declines among subjects tested since the pandemic. John Yang has a look at what's behind the numbers.

