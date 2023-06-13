Poorna Jagannathan on her role in “Never Have I Ever” and diversity in Hollywood

The fourth and final season of Netflix's wildly popular series "Never Have I Ever" is leading streaming charts across the world. Amna Nawaz spoke with one of the series' lead actors, Poorna Jagannathan, about the show's success and how it's paving the way for more diversity in Hollywood. It's part of our arts and culture series, CANVAS.

