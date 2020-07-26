Portland police and feds are ‘responding to largely peaceful protests with violence’

Jonathan Levinson:

Around July 4th, we saw federal officers start playing a much bigger role, clearing protesters from from around the courthouse and from city streets. And in the past week or so, since they have really taken this taking on the spotlight, we have seen protests go from in the low hundreds to in, you know, in last night, the many thousands.

It's been a dramatic increase of mobilization across the city, really a broad cross-section. The Wall of Moms obviously gotten a lot of news. There's now a Wall of Vets there is increased presence from Black activists in the city. It's just been a reenergized movement across the board.