Preparing for the worst, 20 years after Columbine

Madalena DeAndrea:

I knew it wasn't fireworks. I started to smell the powder and immediately I heard my dad's voice in my head, you got to get out of there. The only door I knew about in the building was a door he came in, and so that wasn't safe, and I knew I couldn't get out that way so the next thing was to hide. And I was in that kitchen area again trying to put the wall in between the shooter and I, and a bartender pulled down a ladder from the ceiling and so I immediately went up after her and a couple more people followed us up and then we closed the trap door over the ladder and then we were in the attic.