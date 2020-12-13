Prisons, jails are COVID-19 hotspots. Is vaccinating inmates a priority?

Colette Peters:

So first of all, prisons were not made with public health in mind. They were made to be as efficient as possible and house as many people as possible. And so social distancing really is almost impossible inside of a prison.

Probably the most important thing that we did in order to comply with the social distancing requirement is we shut our prisons down immediately to anybody but essential personnel in order to prevent the flow of human beings from the community coming inside.

That being said, we still have almost 4,000 corrections employees in Oregon coming in and out of our institutions every day and living in our communities.