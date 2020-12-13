CARE packages helped Europeans during the War. Today, they are helping Americans

Hari Sreenivasan:

The coronavirus pandemic has laid bare the shortcomings of America's public health and anti-poverty programs, creating a new need for humanitarian relief as a result. A reflection of that new world order is the CARE organization which was created after World War II to help feed needy Europeans.

Now, for the first time in its 75-year history, it is providing that assistance to needy Americans.

Special Correspondent Mike Cerre reports from San Francisco. This story is part of our ongoing series: Chasing The Dream.