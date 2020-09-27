Puerto Rico gears up to vote in statehood referendum this Nov

Hari Sreenivasan:

Because they are residents of a U.S. Territory, when Puerto Ricans head to the island's polls on November 3rd, they will not be able to vote for president. What they will be voting on is a referendum for Puerto Rican statehood and whether they should be admitted to the union.

In the last four years, Puerto Rico has had a $ 72 billion debt crisis, devastating hurricanes and earthquakes, and half a million Puerto Ricans have left for the U.S. Mainland. All these factors are forcing a closer look at the relationship.

NewsHour Weekend's Ivette Feliciano has more.