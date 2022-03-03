Putin regime cracks down on independent media in Russia

Ryan Chilcote:

Well, you heard the Ekho Moskvy editor in chief talking about how, as far as he is concerned, martial law has been introduced in relation to the media.

There are a lot of rumors right now that martial law in general could be imposed in this country as early as tomorrow. And they come from, believe it or not, a Ukrainian official. He came out and said that the Ukrainians have learned that the government of Russia is going to introduce martial law on Friday.

And that got a lot of people very, very concerned here, because martial law could things — mean things like the border getting close. It could be conscription. Russia has a professional army. Back in the days in the '90s, when they had conscription, a lot of people were very concerned about serving in the military.

And so I literally had young male after young men effectively telling me: All I can think about right now is how to get out of the country.

And the problem, Judy, the reason for all of this is because there's a trust deficit right now with the government, right? Most Russians did not expect Russia was going to invade Ukraine. They actually believed their government when their government said, of course we're not going to do that.

Then it happened. Now they don't know what to believe.