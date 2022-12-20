Questions about U.S. military’s readiness loom as China forces menace Taiwan’s sovereignty

Judy Woodruff:

The Biden administration calls China the most consequential strategic competitor for the United States now and for decades to come.

One major source of tension, Taiwan. The island democracy is supported by the U.S., but China considers it a breakaway province and has vowed to use force, if necessary, to unify.

Nick Schifrin recently traveled to the American military command in the Pacific tasked with preparing for any future conflict with China.