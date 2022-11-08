Races to watch as election night returns come in

Lisa Desjardins:

We have spent weeks carefully looking at the statements of all of the Republican gubernatorial and secretary of state candidates.

This map shows what we found. These are the dark purple states where you see gubernatorial candidates who have outright denied the 2020 election. And you can see some of these are close races, like Arizona, Wisconsin, neck and neck. These are races we will be talking about all night.

One way, Amna, that we will be tracking this carefully is, we're kind of categorizing that in columns. So we will be able to show this next graphic, where you can see who's winning. These are all of the Republican gubernatorial candidates who we know have denied the 2020 election. Many of these do have some influence, not direct, but influence on the next election. So that's why we're watching this.

We will put check marks by those who win. And these are the defenders. We will be watching those who have defended the legitimacy of the election closely as well. Now, of course, some of these candidates have not said yet if they will concede if they have lost tonight.

So this is one reason that we want to make sure that viewers know it could be a long night. We have some states — in fact, I want to look at three states that we know the counts, just from the processing of the vote usually take longer, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada. What do those three states have in common? Important toss-up races up and down the board.

So we may not know everything we want to tonight, and we may be waiting for results from these states for a while.