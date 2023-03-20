Remembering choreographer and dancer Stuart Hodes

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
We're revisiting the Brief But Spectacular take by choreographer and dancer Stuart Hodes who died last week at the age of 98. Hodes took his first dance lesson at the Martha Graham School after a stint as an aviator in World War II. He was still dancing two years ago when we featured his memoir "Onstage with Martha Graham." Here's another look at a life well-lived and beautifully danced.
