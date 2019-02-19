Remembering Karl Lagerfeld, fashion designer and style icon

Jeffrey Brown:

Lagerfeld transformed the Italian brand Fendi, becoming its creative director in 1965, and spent 20 years designing for the French label Chloe.

But he's best remembered for being the creative force behind the French fashion house Chanel, taking over in 1983 and working until his death. He took what some then saw as a stodgy label and added all manner of attention-grabbing designs, including reinventing the iconic tweed suits for a younger set, slashing hemlines and adding glitzy accents.

Robin Givhan is fashion critic for The Washington Post.