Rep. Raskin on what the Jan. 6 committee accomplished in the first public hearing

Rep. Jamie Raskin:

Well, they have obviously been over our hearing with a fine-tooth comb. In other words, they come back, and they cannot challenge a single fact. They cannot challenge a single piece of evidence, but they have to call the whole thing a sham, which is meaningless.

They have tried that in court too, and all of the courts that have looked at it have rejected their claims that somehow we're unlawfully composed. No, they say we are a perfectly lawfully composed, bipartisan entity, unlike our critics, who are all of one particular political party.

And we are engaged in the essential legislative work of trying to investigate an assault on the constitutional order itself. And the first rule of thumb for a democratic government is survival and self-preservation against those who would tear it down.

And it's sad, because, as we have been able to show already, a lot of them were very upset about what had happened. They were begging the president to act. They were very tough on the president for the first few days later. Then, essentially, Donald Trump brought them all back into line. It's a sad thing to say.