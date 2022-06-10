Rep. Banks on Republican opposition to the Jan. 6 committee’s findings

Audio

Opposition to the select committee is nearly unanimous from House Republicans, who've attacked the work as illegitimate and politically motivated. Indiana Rep. Jim Banks was House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's pick to serve as ranking member on the committee, but Speaker Pelosi blocked his appointment. Banks, one of the most vocal critics of the Jan. 6 panel, joins Lisa Desjardins to discuss.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: