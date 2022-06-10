What we learned from the first public hearing on the Jan. 6 investigation

Amna Nawaz
The Jan. 6 congressional committee is set to lay out its evidence in detail starting Monday after a dramatic opening night. In primetime Thursday, the panel accused then-President Trump of an attempted coup. In turn, the former president went online today to deny he urged supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol. Amna Nawaz reports.
Judy Woodruff:
As we reported, there was plenty of reaction today to the first prime-time televised hearing from the January 6 congressional committee.
The House panel use new witness testimony and video to make the case that President Trump was responsible for the Capitol riots.
Amna Nawaz:
A prime-time production, including some never-before-seen footage from the January 6 Capitol attack…
Person:
We need to hold the doors of the Capitol. I need support.
… as the House committee investigating the assault held its first public hearing, presenting nearly a year's worth of work to the American people.
From the start, committee Chair Bennie Thompson of Mississippi made clear this was no spontaneous riot.
Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS):
January 6 was the culmination of an attempted coup, a brazen attempt, as one rioter put it, shortly after January 6, to overthrow the government. The violence was no accident.
Donald Trump, Former President of the United States: We're going to walk down to the Capitol.
(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)
Directly fueling that violence, the committee said, was one man who refused to accept the 2020 election results.
Rep. Bennie Thompson:
Donald Trump was at the center of this conspiracy.
In clip after clip from some of the hundreds of interviews the committee conducted, those closest to Mr. Trump revealed they knew his claims of election fraud were baseless and told him so.
Then Attorney General William Barr:
William Barr, Former U.S. Attorney General:
I made it clear I did not agree with the idea of saying the election was stolen and putting out this stuff, which I told the president was bull (EXPLETIVE DELETED).
You can't live in a world where — where the incumbent administration stays in power, based on its view, unsupported by specific evidence, that the election — that there was fraud in the election.
Trump's daughter Ivanka:
Ivanka Trump, Former Trump White House Adviser:
It affected my perspective. I respect Attorney General Barr. So, I accepted what he was saying.
Yet Trump himself continued for months to lie about a stolen election, including at the rally preceding the Capitol assault.
Donald Trump:
You will never take back our country with weakness.
Inspiring the crowd, the committee argued, to attempt to stop the peaceful transfer of power.
Protesters:
We were invited by the president of the United States!
In an edited compilation, the committee showed the rage and violence unfolding outside the Capitol, while, inside, a picture of panic, in this clip, staffers fleeing the office of Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
Leading last night's hearing alongside Thompson, Congresswoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming, one of two Republicans on the panel of nine who was ousted from her party's leadership for taking part.
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY):
I say this to my Republican colleagues who are defending the indefensible. There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain.
Among the revelations from this hearing. Cheney says multiple Republicans, including Pennsylvania Congressman Scott Perry, contacted the White House seeking presidential pardons for their roles in attempting to overturn the 2020 election.
Protester:
Bring out Pence!
And then-President Trump's response to calls for violence from the insurrectionists:
Rep. Liz Cheney:
And aware of the rioters' chants to hang Mike Pence, the president responded with this sentiment — quote — "Maybe our supporters have the right idea." Mike Pence — quote — "deserves it."
The committee brought two witnesses to share their stories, one, U.S. Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards, one of more than 100 officers injured that day. Edwards was knocked unconscious in the first barrier breach on Capitol grounds. She later rejoined the line, fighting to hold off the mob, was pepper-sprayed and tear-gassed.
Caroline Edwards, U.S. Capitol Police Officer:
What I saw was just a war scene. It was something like I had seen out of the movies. I couldn't believe my eyes.
There were officers on the ground. They were bleeding. They were throwing up. They were — you know, they had — I mean, I saw friends with blood all over their faces. I was slipping in people's blood.
The second witness, filmmaker Nick Quested, documenting the participation of far right extremist group the Proud Boys.
Nick Quested, Documentarian:
I was surprised at the size of the group, the anger and the profanity.
And for anyone who didn't understand how violent that event was, I saw it, I documented it.
Quested spoke with Judy Woodruff earlier today.
Nick Quested:
So, when we arrived at the Mall, we encountered the Proud Boys already walking towards the Capitol.
What we documented was them walking in a very concerted fashion towards the Capitol. And there was 200 to 300 Proud Boys, which was more than I was expecting. I was quite astounded by the amount of Proud Boys that were there.
And so this notion that, well, the attack on the Capitol just sort of was spontaneous, completely spontaneous, they just wanted to go there, it got out of hand, what would you say?
No, I would agree with the erudite plan, road map that the committee put forward last night that this is — was not a spontaneous event.
But they were carrying weapons. I saw a Proud Boy with a baseball bat. You can see another Proud Boy with a flagpole that turns out to be an axe handle. They were wearing tactical gear. They had all sorts of offensive weapons with them. So, I mean, you can draw your own conclusions, but why would someone bring a baseball bat to a political rally?
The hearings were carried in full by every major network, except for FOX, which aired only occasional clips, not including footage of violence.
Hosts dismissed the hearing as theater. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise appeared on FOX after the hearing.
Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA):
I think most Americans are just sick and tired of the politicization that you're seeing by the Democrats to try to change the subject. American people are angry about what Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi and their far left socialist agenda have done to people. And they wish Congress was addressing those things, not this Hollywood production.
Even former President Trump appeared to be watching, issuing a barrage of commentary online.
And, today, the current president evoked how the dangerous from last year's attacks are ever present.
President Joe Biden:
It's important the American people understand what truly happened and to understand that the same forces that led January 6 remain at work today.
The committee will lay out additional findings in five more hearings, they argue, showing coordination among the attackers, detailing the Stop the Steal effort, and how the former president pressured the Department of Justice to overturn a legitimate election.
For the "PBS NewsHour," I'm Amna Nawaz.
Amna Nawaz joined PBS NewsHour in April 2018 and serves as the program's chief correspondent and primary substitute anchor.
Tommy Walters is an associate producer at the PBS NewsHour.
