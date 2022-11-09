Democrat Greg Landsman flips House seat in Ohio held by GOP’s Rep. Chabot

Judy Woodruff:

As you heard Lisa report earlier, one congressional district in the largely Republican state of Ohio proved to be a bright spot for Democrats last night in their efforts to maintain control of the House. Democrats flipped the seat long held by GOP Congressman Steve Chabot.

I spoke with the winner of that race, representative-elect Greg Landsman, just moments ago.

Representative-elect Greg Landsman, thank you very much for joining us. Congratulations on your victory.

Now, we know this is a House district that had been redistricted. The lines were redrawn. But why do you think you won in a district that essentially had gone Republican for half-a — a quarter-of-a-century?

Greg Landsman (D), Ohio Congressman-Elect: I think a couple things that.

Obviously, redistricting was significant. And the city that I have been representing as a member of city council for the last five years was wholly in one congressional district for the first time in a long, long time. And that made a big difference.

I also think that Congressman Chabot, who had been in D.C. for decades, had really drifted to the far right. He, on January 6, sided with the insurrectionists and Donald Trump, voting to overturn an election, which, for me, was disqualifying and, for a lot of independents and many Republicans, was just too much, and his position on choice very extreme.

And so I think it was a combination of the district and the fact that he was a big lie, anti-choice extremists. And folks don't want that. And if you're in a competitive district, as he found himself in, voters are going to say, no, that's not who we are.

And I think that's an important message for the country.