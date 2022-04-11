Residents outside Kyiv process the horrors of Russian occupation

Simon Ostrovsky:

In the village of Staryi Bykiv, two hours east of Kyiv, a woman and man work to fix a fence.

I as, her, what happened here?

"You live your life, do everything to have a comfortable retirement, and then, the Russian world comes to liberate you," she smirks.

Tetyana Plysko tells me Russian soldiers occupied and ransacked their cottage after she and her husband fled the village when fighting began as the Russian columns advanced on the Ukrainian capital in February.

"They shot out the locks with a machine gun. They took everything," she tells me, "down to the sheets from the bed and the tools from the garage." The clothes on her husband's back are now the only garments he has left.

"What kind of mothers bore them to raise such scumbags? At least, she says, she got away with her life. Six village men were not so lucky. Their bodies were found where they were executed by an abandoned building across the street.

Here in the village of Staryi Bykiv, it almost looks like the war never touched this place. Most of the houses are actually in pretty good condition and weren't hit by shelling. But when you start talking to the local residents, that's when you find out what the Russian soldiers were up to while they were occupying this area. And it paints a completely different picture.

We go to search for the family of some of the men who were killed to find out what happened. A few streets over, we are greeted by Lesya Nyzhnyk.

"All I have left are memories," she tells me. Her husband and his uncle were taken by a group of Russian soldiers and executed just as the force swept through the town.

"They were cut. Bohdan was stabbed in the heart and his ribs were broken. My husband's throat was slit. I would give anything for them to be alive."

Lesya tells me she blames herself, because she didn't beg hard enough for their lives while the men were still alive. No one knows why they were killed. They had no links to the military and had left the city to weather the war in their home village. It would prove to be a catastrophic miscalculation.