Russia readies for major assault on eastern Ukraine, beginning ‘second chapter’ of war

Nick Schifrin:

But while Russia's focus will be on the east, U.S. officials say there's no evidence that Vladimir Putin has given up on his goal to overthrow Kyiv.

And to discuss this next phase of the war, we turn, as we often do, to Michael Kofman, research program director in the Russia Studies Program at the Center for Naval Analyses.

Michael Kofman, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

So, 30,000 feet, is phase one of this war over, and we are waiting for face to begin?

Michael Kofman, Center for Naval Analyses: I think that's the case, Nick.

I think that the second phase is now beginning, although it is a bit unclear whether the Russian military is going to wait to build up, to reorganize their forces. They have taken big losses around Kyiv and in other areas. So, they have attrition units. They're trying to resupply. They're trying to reorganize.

Are they going to send them in again piecemeal and start this campaign for the Donbass, or are they going to wait to build up? That remains one of the big questions. You see, in general, the Russian military trying to make adjustments more at that operational strategic level, including the appointment of this new commander and reworking their command-and-control.

But it's fair to say that this is probably the end of the beginning and you're seeing a second chapter in this war.