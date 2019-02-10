Returning to the small town that Walmart left behind

For nearly 20 years retailers in downtown Winnsboro, South Carolina, struggled to compete with Walmart’s cheap products and one-stop shopping. As we reported in 2016, Walmart closed its supercenter there three years ago, one of 154 stores it shuttered across the country that year. NewsHour Weekend’s Christopher Booker returned to see what life after Walmart is like for the small American town.

