Russia drops charges against mercenary group as Putin attempts to project order

Lisa Desjardins:

But just days earlier, those same government forces allowed the mercenary Wagner Group to seize the southern city of Rostov and drive within 125 miles of Moscow, with little resistance. The Wagner Group shot down six Russian helicopters and an airplane and reportedly killed at least a dozen soldiers during the revolt.

But, today, Putin's government dropped the charges against the rebels, that in stark contrast to the heavy punishments last year for Russians who protested the Kremlin's Ukraine war. A charge for armed mutiny in Russia could normally mean up to 20 years behind bars.

We spoke to journalist Andrei Soldatov about the amnesty for the Wagner Group.