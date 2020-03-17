San Francisco mayor says ‘drastic steps’ by federal government needed to address crisis

London Breed:

Well, I want to be clear that, in every decision we made here in San Francisco, even beginning with our emergency declaration on February 25, had everything to do with the information we had from public health experts.

In San Francisco, we have an incredible Department of Public Health. They have been working with a number of our county health officers throughout the region. And they have provided information that led to this decision.

It was important to do it to protect public health. We see that there are more cases, but we also understand that, with the limited number of test kits, the challenges with protective gear and other things that we are lacking, we need to make sure that we are protecting public health, that we are making the right decision, so that, when people are sick and when they need to be hospitalized, we are at a capacity that can handle the influx of people in our system.

And part of what we did in providing this directive was to really interrupt and limit the number of people who are interacting with one another. This is why the social distancing order is so important. It really is about permitting — protecting people and preventing the transfer of this disease, and having it continue to really move forward at such an alarming rate.