Search and rescue teams stretched thin with more Americans hitting the outdoors

Across the nation, search and rescue teams are mostly made up of a patchwork of volunteers often overseen by local sheriff’s departments. But many of these teams are now struggling to keep up as more Americans than ever are hitting the outdoors. Special correspondent Christopher Booker reports from Colorado.

Christopher Booker is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour Weekend covering music, culture, our changing economy and news of the cool and weird. He also teaches at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs, following his work with Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism in Chicago and Doha, Qatar.

Mike Fritz is a video journalist and producer for the PBS NewsHour.

