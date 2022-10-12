WATCH LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on protecting America’s outdoor spaces in Vail, CO

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s three-state swing out West this week will capture, in a nutshell, the White House’s midterm strategy for a president who remains broadly unpopular: promote his administration’s accomplishments and appear where he can effectively rally the party faithful — all while continuing to rake in campaign cash.

Biden’s first stop Wednesday is near Vail, Colorado, where he is to designate his administration’s first national monument at the behest of Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet, the state’s senior senator who finds himself in a competitive reelection bid. Then the president will head to California, where he will hold a pair of events promoting two of his most significant legislative achievements and headline a fundraiser for the House Democrats’ campaign arm.

Finally, Biden will stop in Oregon, where Democrats’ grip on the governor’s mansion in Salem is being threatened by an unaffiliated candidate who has captured double-digit support in polling, giving an opening for a Republican to win the race outright in November. Early voting starts in Oregon and Colorado next week and is already underway in California.

“We’ve been very clear that the president is going to go out, the vice president is going to go out,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday. “They’re going to talk about the successes that we have seen in this administration in the last 19 months.”

He is notably staying away from states where his presence could hurt Democrats; on this trip he’s skipping Nevada and Arizona, where incumbent Democratic senators are battling tough re-election bids.

It’s all part of a campaign blueprint fine-tuned over the last several months for Biden, who has been eager to travel the country but is facing the traditional midterm headwinds against the political party in power, an unsettled economic outlook and presidential approval ratings that have remained stubbornly underwater.

To counter Republican criticisms over the economy and inflation, Democratic candidates have highlighted accomplishments such as bipartisan infrastructure, manufacturing laws, and a sweeping climate, tax and health care package. Those achievements also helped prompt a late-summer uptick in Biden’s own job performance ratings earlier this year.

Democratic candidates have also been far more likely to appear with Biden if it’s an official White House event underscoring their achievements, such as the groundbreaking for a computer chip facility in suburban Ohio that was aided tremendously by the law that bolsters domestic semiconductor production.

That’s the approach in Colorado, where the White House says Biden will speak about his administration’s efforts to “protect, conserve, and restore some of America’s most cherished lands and waters for the benefit of future generations.”

Biden is to designate Camp Hale — an alpine training site where U.S. soldiers prepared for battles in the Italian Alps during World War II — as his administration’s first national monument. Many troops who trained at Camp Hale returned to Colorado after the war and helped create the state’s lucrative ski industry. While most national monuments protect extraordinary natural landscapes, there are at least 12 other military sites designated as national monuments by other presidents.

“I am grateful to President Biden for answering Colorado’s call to honor our veterans, safeguard our wildlife and public lands, and strengthen our outdoor recreation economy,” Bennet said in a statement Wednesday morning.

Bennet will stand alongside Biden at the announcement, which comes after years of advocacy from the senator and other Democrats in the state. Bennet, in office since 2009, is facing a challenge from GOP candidate Joe O’Dea, a businessman with a moderate profile who national Republicans believe is among the party’s best recruits this cycle. O’Dea dismissed the trip as a stunt.

“It’s not changing our economy. It’s not changing the price of gas,” O’Dea said of the Camp Hale designation in an interview. He added that while Camp Hale is “a special place,’ Biden’s unilateral action was “an usurpation of power.”

The political climate in Colorado prompted the Senate Leadership Fund, the primary super PAC dedicated to electing Republicans to the Senate, to make its first investment of the cycle in Colorado last week by sending $1.25 million to O’Dea’s super PAC.

“We’ve been monitoring Colorado and we like what we see there,” Steven Law, the group’s president, said,

Associated Press writers Nicholas Riccardi and Jesse Bedayn in Denver contributed to this report.