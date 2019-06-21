Sen. Risch says he watched Trump ‘agonize’ over Iran strike

Sen. James Risch, R-Idaho:

Well, Judy, first of all, let me say that I watched the president agonize over this decision.

I was at the table at the White House yesterday with a group of people. The military was represented there. Intelligence was represented there, and a broad spectrum of the political people from Congress were there.

The president gave everybody an opportunity to express their opinions, to express their view of the upside and downside of all the various options that were there on the table. He listened carefully. He didn't take one side or the other.

He anguished over this and was very concerned about, obviously, the human aspects of this, what happens when kinetic action is used, but also with his duty to defend America and present the front that America has to present when dealt with confrontation from malign forces.