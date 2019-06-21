Sen. Reed says calling off Iran strike was ‘correct decision’

Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I.:

Well, the president called together the leaders of Congress yesterday, and didn't indicate any specific plan, indicated he had a range of plans.

But he did listen to our concerns, and I made it — my point is that we have to be very cautious here, because the — any action against Iran could be reciprocated by asymmetric attacks across the region, from Afghanistan to Lebanon. So we have to be very careful.

There are things that we can and should do. We have to insist on the ability to fly in international airspace. Our drone was in international airspace. That could have been demonstrated by a multinational flight of fighter aircraft or other aircraft. We have to maintain navigational waters.

We could have done that, again, hopefully in a multinational fashion. And then we can take other covert means to indicate that we are not going to accept the downing of one of our drones.