Top Texas law enforcement official castigates Uvalde police response to school shooting

Texas' top state law enforcement official on Tuesday called the police response to the Uvalde school massacre an "abject failure." Testifying at a state Senate hearing, Col. Steve McCraw said police could have stopped the gunman within 3 minutes, but put the safety of police before teachers and children. Tony Plohetski, a reporter for the Austin American-Statesman, joins Amna Nawaz to discuss.
