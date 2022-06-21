Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
and your donation will be doubled!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

Top Texas law enforcement official castigates Uvalde police response to school shooting

Audio

Texas' top state law enforcement official on Tuesday called the police response to the Uvalde school massacre an "abject failure." Testifying at a state Senate hearing, Col. Steve McCraw said police could have stopped the gunman within 3 minutes, but put the safety of police before teachers and children. Tony Plohetski, a reporter for the Austin American-Statesman, joins Amna Nawaz to discuss.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: