Singer Michael Bublé on his musical choices, inspirations

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Geoff Bennett
Geoff Bennett
Maea Lenei Buhre
Maea Lenei Buhre
Juliet Fuisz
Juliet Fuisz
Claire Mufson
Claire Mufson
Leave your feedback
Throughout his 20-year career, Michael Bublé has been known for the kind of music that seems to transcend generations. For our Weekend Spotlight, Geoff Bennett spoke with Bublé to learn more about the mind behind the voice.
Watch the Full Episode
Geoff Bennett is the chief Washington correspondent for PBS NewsHour and anchor of PBS News Weekend.
Maea Lenei Buhre is a general assignment producer for the PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: