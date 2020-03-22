Services change rapidly to protect seniors from COVID-19

Molly Enking:

At the 25,000 square foot Citymeals on Wheels distribution center in the Bronx, dozens of volunteers and staff are packaging emergency meals. From here they'll be delivered to home-bound seniors.

This is the largest meal delivery organization in the country. It's always busy, but the danger COVID-19 poses to older people is possibly the biggest challenge it's ever faced, according to executive director Beth Shapiro.